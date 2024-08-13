Chicken price fixing: LHC seeks response from respondents by 16th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought response from respondents by August 16 on a petition seeking chicken price fixing according to the law.

The court was hearing the petition of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA). The petitioner PPA contended that the Punjab government’s mechanism for fixing chicken prices was illegal.

The petitioner pleaded the court to direct the government to fix the chicken prices according to rules and regulations. The petitioner also asked the court to direct the government to devise mechanism with the consultation of PPA and traders.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length issued notices to the respondents and sought their replies by next hearing.

