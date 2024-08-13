Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura: NTDC adds another 250MVA transformer

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully added a 250 MVA autotransformer at 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura to enhance its power transmission capacity.

The augmentation work of existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-8) with 250 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer has been completed by Project Delivery (North) Lahore, the autotransformer successfully energized, today.

A shutdown was approved up to 14-08-2024 for this work, however, NTDC team completed the project 03-days before the scheduled shutdown period by deploying extra resources.

The augmentation of this autotransformer will enhance the loading capacity of 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura and provide relief to the areas under Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The enhanced capacity of this grid station will ensure smooth power supply, which will benefit the domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

