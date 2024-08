KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 16.757 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,418. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.529 billion, followed byNSDQ 100 (PKR 3.262billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.203billion), Platinum (PKR 1.033 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 859.871 million), DJ (PKR 507.306 million), Silver (PKR 371.223 million), SP 500 (PKR 360.816 million), Copper (PKR 324.984 million), Natural Gas (PKR 114.359 million), Japan Equity (PKR 78.245 million), Palladium (PKR 50.568 million), Aluminium (PKR 43.298 million) and Brent (PKR 19.662 17.695).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots amounting to PKR 18.511 million were traded.

