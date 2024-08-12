KSE-100 sheds 500 points amid wider market selling pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced widespread selling pressure on Monday, resulting in a significant decline in the benchmark KSE-100 index, which dropped over 500 points during trading.

At 3:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 78,065.78, a decrease of 503.80 points or 0.64%.

Selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MEBL, NBP, OGDC and SNGPL traded in the red.

During the previous week, PSX remained under pressure due to selling but strong financial results mainly in E&P sector stocks invited healthy buying that supported the market to recover its losses and close on a positive note on a week-on-week basis.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 343.61 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 78,000 psychological level to close at 78,569.59.

However, the week started off with selling pressure.

Globally, Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as a holiday in Japan removed one source of recent volatility, and investors hunkered down for major US and Chinese economic data for an update on global growth prospects.

Key for the Federal Reserve will be US consumer prices on Wednesday where economists look for rises of 0.2% in both the headline and core, with the annual core slowing a tick to 3.2%.

The futures market currently implies a 49% chance of the Fed cutting by 50 basis points in September, though that is down from 100% a week ago when Japanese equities went into free fall.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%, led by a 1.6% bounce in Taiwan.

This is an intra-day update