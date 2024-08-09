AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.80 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.17%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FCCL 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.07%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 143.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 34.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
NBP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
OGDC 137.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.02%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 11.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,254 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,848 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 78,236 Increased By 361.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,019 Increased By 76.9 (0.31%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Upgradation of all hospitals to be carried out within a year: minister

Recorder Report Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the upgradation of hospitals across Punjab was currently underway and within a year the upgradation of all hospitals, including THQs and BHUs, would be completed.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Municipal Corporation General Hospital here on Thursday. During his visit, he assessed the available medical facilities and reviewed the recently upgraded facilities in the hospital. He inspected various departments, engaged with patients to inquire about the quality of care, and checked the presence of doctors, the availability of medicines and the behaviour of the hospital staff.

While addressing the hospital staff and the media, he emphasised that the health sector remains a top priority for the Punjab government, with significant budget allocations directed toward health and education.

“The people of Punjab could expect substantial improvements in the healthcare sector. The upgrade process is being directly monitored by cabinet teams,” he added.

The minister noted that Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, located in his constituency, was founded by his father, Shuja-ur-Rehman, during Mian Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Mayor of Lahore. In 2008, Shehbaz Sharif elevated the status of the hospital to a teaching hospital, ensuring regular doctor attendance, establishing a proper emergency department, and providing CT scan facilities.

“Additionally, specialized treatment for heart and other diseases was introduced. Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the hospital’s capacity has now been further expanded. Currently, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital serves a population of 2 million, with new blocks and essential machinery being added,” he said.

He assured that he was fully aware of the needs of his constituents and that any additional machinery or facilities required at the hospital would be provided.

Responding to media queries, he shared that efforts to remove encroachments near hospitals in the city have begun. In the coming months, construction and repair work on the roads leading to the hospital would also commence, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hospitals Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Upgradation of all hospitals to be carried out within a year: minister

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories