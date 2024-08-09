Upgradation of all hospitals to be carried out within a year: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the upgradation of hospitals across Punjab was currently underway and within a year the upgradation of all hospitals, including THQs and BHUs, would be completed.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Municipal Corporation General Hospital here on Thursday. During his visit, he assessed the available medical facilities and reviewed the recently upgraded facilities in the hospital. He inspected various departments, engaged with patients to inquire about the quality of care, and checked the presence of doctors, the availability of medicines and the behaviour of the hospital staff.

While addressing the hospital staff and the media, he emphasised that the health sector remains a top priority for the Punjab government, with significant budget allocations directed toward health and education.

“The people of Punjab could expect substantial improvements in the healthcare sector. The upgrade process is being directly monitored by cabinet teams,” he added.

The minister noted that Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, located in his constituency, was founded by his father, Shuja-ur-Rehman, during Mian Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Mayor of Lahore. In 2008, Shehbaz Sharif elevated the status of the hospital to a teaching hospital, ensuring regular doctor attendance, establishing a proper emergency department, and providing CT scan facilities.

“Additionally, specialized treatment for heart and other diseases was introduced. Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the hospital’s capacity has now been further expanded. Currently, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital serves a population of 2 million, with new blocks and essential machinery being added,” he said.

He assured that he was fully aware of the needs of his constituents and that any additional machinery or facilities required at the hospital would be provided.

Responding to media queries, he shared that efforts to remove encroachments near hospitals in the city have begun. In the coming months, construction and repair work on the roads leading to the hospital would also commence, he added.

