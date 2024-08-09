Qureshi says he is not involved in May 9 riots

LAHORE: Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said he can take oath on the Holy Quran that he was not involved in any May 9 riots case and added those who registered the cases should also swear on the Holy Quran and to confirm their legitimacy.

Qureshi also supported the stance of the PTI former chairman Imran Khan, saying if anyone was involved in the May 9 violence, it should be proven and video evidence should be provided.

Qureshi was talking to the media persons inside at central jail Kot Lakhpat where an Anti Terrorism Court conducted the hearing in a May 9 case.

The court adjourned the hearing of Shadman police station attack case till August 10 for further arguments of defence against the charge sheet filed by the prosecution.

Qureshi and other suspects including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid were also produced before the court.

The court also allowed a request of Dr. Yasmin Rashid for her re-examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Qureshi also shared that there were attempts to have him hold a press conference against the PTI founder’s stance, but he stood firmly by it.

He said those who held press conferences were now moving freely.

Qureshi said as soon as he was acquitted from the cipher case, was arrested again in the eight May 9 riots cases.

He called the sitting government a product of form 47.

He stated that his daughter had won February 8 election according to form 45, but was declared defeated in form 47.

Qureshi commenting of the PPP’s present policy said it was playing on both sides as on one hand it claims not to be in the government, while on the other, enjoys benefits.

