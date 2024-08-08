AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,858.76 Increased By ▲ 10%

Mari Petroleum forms subsidiary with focus on cloud computing, AI

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2024 04:53pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, is looking to step into the Information Technology (IT) sector with the formation of a subsidiary focusing on cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The E&P shared the development in its notice that accompanied its financial results to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of the company has approved formation of a subsidiary with focus on Cloud Computing and AI,” it said.

The IT sector has emerged among the potential areas of growth in the otherwise lackluster economy of Pakistan, with country’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) export remittances reaching an all-time high of $3.223 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, a 24% growth as compared to $2.596 billion in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, in its filing on Thursday, the company informed that the government approved a five-year extension of Mari D&P lease, extending the company’s rights on the lease until November 2029 with an additional payment of 15% wellhead value.

“Additionally, with the latest amendments in the Petroleum Policy 2012, the company now has the right to extend the lease until the field production remains commercially viable,” it said.

MARI posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs77.28 billion in 2024, up nearly 38% year-on-year (YoY), compared to PAT of Rs56.13 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The BoD announced a final cash dividend for the year at Rs134/- per share i.e. 1,340%.

Moreover, the BoD also announced the issue of bonus shares for the year June 30, 2024, of 800% i.e. eight shares for every one share held, from the Capital Redemption Reserve Fund and the balance from Revenue Reserves.

“The issuance of bonus shares is a reflection of increasingly strong balance sheet of the company with a view to grow and diversify further,” said the company.

AI PSX artificial intelligence mari psx companies PSX notice PSX stocks cloud computing

Comments

200 characters

Mari Petroleum forms subsidiary with focus on cloud computing, AI

Rupee stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Pak Suzuki shuts down plant, incurring ‘billions’ in losses due to govt restrictions

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Strong quake, small tsunamis hit southern Japan with minor damage

Read more stories