BR reporter Muhammad Ali’s father passes away

KARACHI: Muhammad Safdar Ali, the father of BR staff reporter Muhammad Ali, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with heart and lungs diseases. He was 72 years old. He retired as federal government officer in 1995 and then went on to serve as a senior sales executive at Pak Suzuki dealership.

He was survived by wife, son, two daughters, and a multitude of friends and family who will deeply miss him.

Funeral prayers were offered at Masjid-e-Aqsa, followed by his burial at Saki Hassan graveyard on Tuesday. The management and staff of BR extended their condolences, praying for his departed soul to rest in eternal peace and may his loved ones find comfort in the cherished memories they shared with him.

