13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing floods triggered by monsoon rains have brought massive death and destruction in KPK as in the past 24 hours, 13 people have lost their lives and 18 have been injured owing to various rain-related incidents across the province.

NDMA issues fresh flood advisory

According to the latest flood-related data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan, the floods damaged 64 houses in KPK province in the past 24 hours and killed 87 livestock.

