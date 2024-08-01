NDMA issues fresh flood advisory

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wednesday, issued a fresh flood advisory advising the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and other relevant departments to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation amid rain and thundershowers forecast from August 1st to 6th in the Central and Southern parts of the country.

At least 25 people have been reportedly killed and dozens injured as floods triggered by monsoon rains wrecked many parts of the country especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rawalpindi/ Islamabad region. In KPK, almost two dozen houses are also damaged by the floods.

According to officials, at least 19 people have lost their lives in KPK, three in Punjab and three in Sindh owing to various rain-related incidents. Moreover, some vehicles were also damaged in KPK.

Monsoon rains: PM directs NDMA to step up efforts

The NDMA mentioned that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were likely to penetrate in the various parts of the country and under influence of this system, rain and thundershower is expected most parts of the country.

However, torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurram, Waziristan, DI Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and northeast Punjab, it added.

Moreover, hill torrents might be triggered in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sulaiman and Kirthar Ranges, whereas, heavy downpour might cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 2nd to 5th.

“Rain events may lead to a surge in water levels within streams and nullahs, possibility of landslides in Upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, thereby, posing a threat to life and property in vulnerable areas.

NDMA has advised PDMAs and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations.

It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas,“ it said.

Local departments have been urged to sensitise residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans.

Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways. Tourists and travellers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling.

“Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from 2nd to 5th August,” the department said, adding that low-lying areas of Sindh will receive rains on August 4 and 5. It also warned of landslides causing road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024