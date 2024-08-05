CM urges preparedness ahead of upcoming rain spells

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that although the current spell of rain has ceased, the next spell beginning on August 11 requires preparedness from all relevant departments.

Presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Sunday, he said there was a prediction of above-average rains for August 2024 especially over Sindh and Balochistan with over 50 per cent probability.

Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz told the meeting that the heavy spell of the rain would subside by Aug 6, 2024. The next spells are expected from August 11 to 13. The last days of August such as 18, 20 and 21 would see moderate to heavy falls again. September rains may also be above average as per the model outlook.

However, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that there were 207 vulnerable points in the megacity. They include 56 in district South, 17 in West, 22 in Central, 32 on Malir, 16 on Korangi, 26 on Keamari and 38 in district East.

He said that in case of heavy rain, KMC would install dewatering pumps at different locations.

Minister Relief & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob said the PDMA has provided de-watering pumps for critical points in the megacity.

Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, provided an update on the River Indus, stating that the water level at Guddu was low. He mentioned that there was a possibility of hill torrents flowing into Hamal Lake and then into Manchhar Lake, but at present, both lakes are at normal levels.

