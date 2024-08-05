Widespread power breakdown as Hyderabad receives rains

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad received the first torrential downpour of the ongoing monsoon season starting on Saturday night, a widespread power breakdown followed the rain.

The heavy downpour started around 10.20 pm and the power outages immediately followed. The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the district administration are yet to share the official rain readings.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed on Sunday morning that out of 624 feeders of 11 KV in its jurisdiction, some 214 feeders had tripped. “The causes were technical faults and safety reasons,” he claimed. According to him, 109 feeders tripped in Nawabshah circle, 49 in Larr and 38 in Mirpurkhas. He maintained that Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Roshan Otho was himself monitoring the situation, adding that all measures were being taken to restore the electric supply.

The power supply could not be restored in many parts of Hyderabad by Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon visited several drainage pumping stations to check that rain water was being speedily drained. They also visited low lying localities in the city.