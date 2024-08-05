This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Modi’s misplaced bravado and jingoism” carried by the newspaper. In my view, the newspaper has advanced an informed argument on the post-2024 election India where prime minister Narendra Modi is still refusing to eat humble pie and accept humiliation that his party has suffered in the elections.

The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “subcontinent is home to one of the world’s largest and poorest populations. Things can improve dramatically if only Pakistan and India make peace and open commerce across the border.

But that would suck the air out of the universe of belligerents like RSS and BJP, who are now the biggest and most politically empowered demographic across the border. That’s why it’s safe to assume that there’s no chance of meaningful progress in the foreseeable future; at least not till BJP is in power. It has no intention of revisiting its policy now, and it will definitely need this toxic rhetoric when it goes to the polls again in five years.”

Yes, it’s a fascinating argument, so to speak. I, however, through this letter to the Editor would like to reproduce what great essayist and political science Prof Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of MK Gandhi, has said while summing up the new situation in India.

In a way, Prof Gandhi has added, albeit obliquely to what Business Recorder has argued. According to him, “It was not rational that earlier this year the prime Minister of a country facing multiple challenges took time off from his duties and acted as chief priest for the opening of a grand new temple.

In a world which is interconnected 24x7, it is insane to think that in your own land you can practice supremacy over lesser mortals of a faith community different from yours, and yet demand equal rights for your faith community in other lands, and expect never to be called out.

By restoring the colours of the opposition, in particular those of the Congress Party, which now has around a hundred MPs, compared to 52 in the previous legislature, the voters wanted to put a stop to the “darkness and madness” that had taken hold of the regime.”

Mehtab Ali Abbasi (Islamabad)

