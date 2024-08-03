Dengue alert in Punjab: Presence of larvae in govt offices can lead to registration of cases

LAHORE: The provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir have directed to register a case immediately against the government offices where dengue larvae were found.

They passed these orders while chairing the sixth meeting of Dengue, Infectious Diseases and Disaster Management, here in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Friday.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing on infectious and epidemic diseases. Officers of Special Branch, PITB and other departments also gave a briefing.

The minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that after the recent rains, we have to be alert to prevent the spread of dengue. “The administration of sensitive districts will have to work harder. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners themselves should monitor the anti-dengue operations. Anti-dengue surveillance activities should be increased in the sensitive districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad,” he said, adding: “All the secretaries should ensure the implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting. Health department is adopting an effective plan to prevent dengue and other diseases.”

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that due to the recent monsoon rains, there is a fear of increase in dengue cases, therefore, dengue surveillance activities should be increased. “A pilot project of volunteer services at street, neighbourhood level will be started in Shalimar Town Lahore for anti-dengue. Red warning stickers are being pasted outside the houses from which dengue larvae have been found,” he said, adding: “The Punjab Healthcare Commission should ensure the reporting of suspected dengue cases from private hospitals and laboratories. Coordination with representatives of electric supply companies and railways should be increased.”

Imran Nazir was told in the briefing that three dengue cases were reported in Punjab in 24 hours, nine dengue cases in a week. From January to August 2023, 15182 cases of dengue were reported while only 220 cases of dengue have been reported since January 2024 till now. There is sufficient stock of insecticide drugs in government hospitals, he added.

