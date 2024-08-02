AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
South African rand gains on domestic economy while dollar dips

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 12:32pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Friday, helped by signs of improvement in the domestic economy and dollar weakness on global markets.

The rand traded at 18.2275 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, up about 0.3% from Thursday’s close.

The dollar was down about 0.1% against a basket of currencies after an unexpected slump in US manufacturing raised fears of an economic downturn.

South African rand slips against the dollar

South African data on Thursday showed electricity generation increased 5.4% year on year in June.

A purchasing managers’ index survey for the manufacturing sector, meanwhile, showed a sharp rebound in July.

“Structural improvements in the South African economy should continue to support the rand,” Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur said in a research note. Later on Friday South Africa’s government will auction 1 billion rand ($54.9 million) of inflation-linked bonds.

South African rand

