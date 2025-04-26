Two soldiers martyred, 15 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred while 15 terrorists were neutralized in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing announced on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were conducted on Friday and Saturday in Karak, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan districts.

In Karak, security forces engaged a militant hideout, killing eight terrorists in a fierce exchange.

Another four were eliminated in North Waziristan, while three more were taken down in South Waziristan’s Gomal Zam area.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Usman Mohmand, 28, from Charsadda, and Sepoy Imran Khan, 26, from Kurram, both of whom fought valiantly before embracing martyrdom.

The ISPR stated that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to root out any remaining threats in the region.

“Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices only strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR affirmed.