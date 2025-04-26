AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Pakistan

Two soldiers martyred, 15 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred while 15 terrorists were neutralized in three separate intelligence-based...
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2025

Two soldiers were martyred while 15 terrorists were neutralized in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing announced on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were conducted on Friday and Saturday in Karak, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan districts.

In Karak, security forces engaged a militant hideout, killing eight terrorists in a fierce exchange.

Another four were eliminated in North Waziristan, while three more were taken down in South Waziristan’s Gomal Zam area.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Usman Mohmand, 28, from Charsadda, and Sepoy Imran Khan, 26, from Kurram, both of whom fought valiantly before embracing martyrdom.

The ISPR stated that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to root out any remaining threats in the region.

“Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices only strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR affirmed.

KP ISPR Balochistan TTP terrorists kiled

