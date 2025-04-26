AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Interior Minister demands neutral probe into Pahalgam attack, rejects India’s baseless allegations

BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2025 06:21pm

Pakistan has offered full cooperation with an impartial, international investigation into the recent Pahalgam attack, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday, dismissing India’s accusations of Pakistani involvement as “baseless and politically motivated,” Aaj News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace while accusing New Delhi of rushing to blame Islamabad without evidence.

Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz

“Pakistan is a victim of terrorism itself—we condemn such acts globally,” he said.

“But India’s knee-jerk allegations only expose its agenda to vilify us.”

The minister claimed Pakistan possesses “irrefutable evidence” of India’s own sponsorship of terrorism.

“If India tries to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty, our nation will respond with unwavering resolve,” he warned.

Naqvi also linked India’s accusations to broader geopolitical envy, alleging, “India cannot stomach Pakistan’s economic rise and seeks to isolate us through false narratives.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions, with Islamabad positioning itself as a advocate for transparency—challenging New Delhi to accept a neutral inquiry rather than “point fingers prematurely.”

