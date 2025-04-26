AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan

Water levels rise in Jhelum River after India’s ‘unnotified’ discharge

BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2025 08:17pm

India abruptly released water into the River Jhelum without notifying Pakistani authorities, causing a sharp and dangerous rise in water levels that sent riverside communities into panic, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

At Chakothi, where the Jhelum crosses into Pakistani territory, villagers reported an alarming and sudden surge in water flow, creating chaos in vulnerable areas.

Local authorities confirmed that no formal warning was issued by India prior to the release, a move that directly violates established transboundary water agreements.

In response to growing public concern, Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Farooq attempted to calm fears, stating that the situation was under control.

“The Jhelum is currently experiencing a low-level flood, with flows of approximately 22,000 cusecs being managed,” he said.

However, the Director of Operations at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed that Pakistan had received no advance notice from India about the water release.

While he assured that protective measures were being implemented downstream, he warned that it would take time for the surge to reach Mangla Dam, leaving communities temporarily exposed to risk.

Earlier, India’s decision to unilaterally announce the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has drawn sharp criticism from Pakistani officials, who accuse India of weaponizing water resources and endangering civilian lives—a violation of both bilateral agreements and international law.

With tensions already high over the Kashmir incident, this latest development threatens to further strain relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Indus Waters Treaty

