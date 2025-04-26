AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Türkiye vow close coordination amid evolving regional situation

BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2025 08:04pm

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a crucial phone call with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday, reaffirming bilateral solidarity amid growing friction with India, according to a statement from the foreign office.

The discussion centered on Pakistan’s response to what Dar termed India’s “baseless allegations, unilateral measures, and false propaganda,” referencing recent decisions by Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC).

Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz

“Appreciating the historic, deep-rooted, and brotherly ties between the two countries,” Dar thanked Türkiye for its “consistent support to Pakistan at all fora,” according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The two leaders agreed to maintain “close coordination” as the regional situation evolves.

