AGL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 106.71 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.02%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (14.7%)
DCL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.88%)
DFML 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
DGKC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.1%)
FCCL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.52%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 149.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.36%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.71%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.11%)
PAEL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.07%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 44.12 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.11%)
TPLP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (8.77%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.2 (1.11%)
BR30 25,925 Increased By 445.7 (1.75%)
KSE100 78,224 Increased By 483.4 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,232 Increased By 186.5 (0.74%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Aug, 2024 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation clocks in at 11.1% in July 2024, lowest since November 2021

Read here for details.

  • Govt declares August 2 national day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh assassination

Read here for details.

  • Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $75mn, now stand at $9.1bn

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes 147 points lower after volatile trading

Read here for details.

  • Hascol posts loss of Rs1.74bn in first quarter of 2024

Read here for details.

  • MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

