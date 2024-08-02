Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocks in at 11.1% in July 2024, lowest since November 2021

Govt declares August 2 national day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh assassination

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $75mn, now stand at $9.1bn

KSE-100 closes 147 points lower after volatile trading

Hascol posts loss of Rs1.74bn in first quarter of 2024

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

