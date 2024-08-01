AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2024 03:55pm

Pakistan’s weight is likely to increase in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Quarterly Index Review (QIR), which is scheduled to be announced on August 12, 2024.

“Pakistan weight may increase by 35-45 basis points (bps),” said Topline Securities, a brokerage house, in a report on Thursday. “It may go to 4.7-4.8% from 4.2-4.3%,” Topline said, following the addition of a number of scrips and “increase in market capitalisation of existing constituents by ~9%.”

The brokerage said that due to expected increase in weight by ~35-45bps and assuming Assets under management (AUM) size of $5-10 billion tracking MSCI FM index, “we expect gross inflows of $20-45 million”.

The changes to MSCI Frontier Market index will be effective from September 02, 2024. To highlight, Pakistan was reclassified to MSCI Frontier Market from Emerging Market in September 2021 as it did not meet the standards for Size and Liquidity.

Meanwhile, the brokerage house, in its report citing details updated on the MSCI website in last review of May 2024, informed that the minimum threshold of free float and total market capitalisation for the selection of frontier market stocks was revised upward from $57 million to $63 million and $114 million to $126 million, respectively.

MSCI FM Index: Pakistan’s weight to go up by 30-40bps with NBP’s addition

In the upcoming review this month, “we expect addition of DG Khan Cement (DGKC), Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW), Faysal Bank (FABL), and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL) as their free float and market both are above the threshold used for last review by 6-27%.

“There are also chances for the addition of Fauji Cement (FCCL). However, its free float is only 1.4% above the last review threshold,” the report said.

On the other hand, “TRG fails to meet total market cap requirement of $126 million as its market cap in last 10 working days has ranged between $105-117 million.

“However, with the help of buffer rule, this company may also remain part of index,” it said.

MSCI Fauji Cement DG Khan Cement Sazgar Engineering MSCI Frontier Market MSCI Emerging Marcket scrips Pakistan MSCI Pakistan weight

Comments

200 characters

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Read more stories