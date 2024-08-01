AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 03:22pm

Lahore experienced record-breaking rainfall on Thursday morning, the highest in the last 44 years, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The heavy downpour caused widespread flooding, with water entering homes, submerging roads and highways, and even reaching the emergency wards of hospitals, Aaj News reported.

The Met office said the highest rainfall in the city on Thursday morning was recorded at Lahore Airport, which was 337 millimeters.

WASA makes wrong claim of record-breaking rain in Lahore

Speaking to Business Recorder, Dr Rana Muhammad Atif, Senior Meteorologist at Met office, Lahore Airport, said the city received significant rainfall today, which broke the previous record of 332mm in 24 hours in July, 1980.

In the month of August, Dr Atif said, it was the highest since 2008 when the city recorded 221mm rainfall in 24 hours.

The torrential rain has also led to the tripping of many feeders across the city, causing widespread power outages.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted winds, torrential showers and thunderstorms across the country from August 1 to 6.

The National Disaster Management Authority also issued a flood advisory, urging the provincial disaster management authorities and other relevant departments to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation amid rain and thundershowers forecast till August 6 in the central and southern parts of the country.

Comments

Y Gina Aug 01, 2024 01:17pm
When it pours, it pours. Take climate change seriously.
Dikosaurs Aug 01, 2024 01:23pm
It's getting really hard to commute.
Y Gina Aug 01, 2024 01:31pm
Wettest in 44 years? Climate change is real.
Rana Naveed Ahmad Aug 01, 2024 02:22pm
WASA did not prepared itself before raining season. They do not clear the drain passages a month ago to cope with the predicted rains. Shame on photo shoots of CM with 1334.
