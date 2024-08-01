Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

Lahore experienced record-breaking rainfall on Thursday morning, the highest in the last 44 years, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The heavy downpour caused widespread flooding, with water entering homes, submerging roads and highways, and even reaching the emergency wards of hospitals, Aaj News reported.

The Met office said the highest rainfall in the city on Thursday morning was recorded at Lahore Airport, which was 337 millimeters.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Dr Rana Muhammad Atif, Senior Meteorologist at Met office, Lahore Airport, said the city received significant rainfall today, which broke the previous record of 332mm in 24 hours in July, 1980.

In the month of August, Dr Atif said, it was the highest since 2008 when the city recorded 221mm rainfall in 24 hours.

The torrential rain has also led to the tripping of many feeders across the city, causing widespread power outages.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted winds, torrential showers and thunderstorms across the country from August 1 to 6.

The National Disaster Management Authority also issued a flood advisory, urging the provincial disaster management authorities and other relevant departments to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation amid rain and thundershowers forecast till August 6 in the central and southern parts of the country.