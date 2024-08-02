IPPs, KE: JI to hold sit-in protest tomorrow

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday announced to hold its postponed sit-in protest now on Saturday against the IPPs and K-Electric outside the Sindh Governor House in the city.

The JI’s sit-in was earlier scheduled for July 31, Wednesday but was postponed following killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader by Israel in Tehran, official statement said.

Now, it is rescheduled for Saturday to also protest against historic inflation and cruel taxation. The JI demands of the government to cancel IPPs agreement and K-Electric license with reduction of inflation and taxes.

JI Karachi Chief, Munem Zafar said: “The sit-in protest will be a continuation and expression of solidarity with the major protest.” He added that the IPPs contract and K-Electric license should end with inflation.

