AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.03 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.32%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DCL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.89%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.29%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.53%)
HUMNL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
MLCF 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NBP 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.46%)
OGDC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.08%)
PAEL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.26%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.04 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.67%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.46%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
TRG 54.64 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.77%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 103.9 (1.26%)
BR30 25,989 Increased By 509.3 (2%)
KSE100 78,329 Increased By 589 (0.76%)
KSE30 25,269 Increased By 223.1 (0.89%)
Aug 02, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

Fake video: Azma issues stern warning

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:54am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has warned of dire consequence to those who dare to upload her fake video.

“I am the voice of all those women whose cases remain undecided for years. Maryam Nawaz has said that this case must be taken to its conclusion and the culprit must be brought to justice.” Azma Bokhari said on Thursday.

Expressing her satisfaction as a woman, she said, “Thanks to the Chief Justice, I received significant relief from the court today.”

While speaking to the media, Azma mentioned that the Chief Justice has ordered details of all cases where women are blackmailed. “This is neither a political case nor a personal one; today, I seek justice for all women, “She said, adding, “I am asked about the accounts involved; it is the job of the FIA and other agencies to trace these accounts.”

Azma Bokhari also stated that she is seeking justice for women who fall victim to cybercrime.

