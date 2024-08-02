Fake video: Azma issues stern warning

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has warned of dire consequence to those who dare to upload her fake video.

“I am the voice of all those women whose cases remain undecided for years. Maryam Nawaz has said that this case must be taken to its conclusion and the culprit must be brought to justice.” Azma Bokhari said on Thursday.

Expressing her satisfaction as a woman, she said, “Thanks to the Chief Justice, I received significant relief from the court today.”

While speaking to the media, Azma mentioned that the Chief Justice has ordered details of all cases where women are blackmailed. “This is neither a political case nor a personal one; today, I seek justice for all women, “She said, adding, “I am asked about the accounts involved; it is the job of the FIA and other agencies to trace these accounts.”

Azma Bokhari also stated that she is seeking justice for women who fall victim to cybercrime.

