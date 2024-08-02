LHC rejects FIA cybercrime report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a report by the FIA cybercrime wing regarding a complaint of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari against her doctored pictures and video shared on social media.

Earlier, a law officer stated that a four-member JIT had been formed for the case. He said letters had been sent to Nadra and other authorities for the identification of the individuals involved in the uploading the fake material on social media.

The court, however, expressing dissatisfaction with the FIA’s report asked the FIA to submit its SOPs to obtain details from X, formerly twitter, and details of ongoing and to resolve inquiries relating to the cybercrime.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan edited the photos and videos and made them viral on social media. He said despite a complaint filed to the FIA, no action was taken against the activist and other suspects.

He sought court orders for action against PTI activist Falak Javed Khan and others, including placing their names on the ECL.

Talking to the media, Provincial Minister expressed satisfaction and thanked Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for the relief provided to her so far.

She clarified that her case was not political or personal but a fight for justice for all women.

