Markets

European stock markets open mixed

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2024 01:44pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday, but London rose as investors awaited a possible interest-rate reduction from the Bank of England and digested a raft of company earnings.

In initial deals, London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to 8,399.26 points.

European stock markets jump at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.7 percent to 7,476.01 points and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.4 percent to 18,426.52.

Asian equities mostly rose, however, after the US Federal Reserve flagged a possible interest rate cut next month, but Tokyo tumbled on a stronger yen following a hike from the Bank of Japan.

European shares FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

