AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024
Daimler Truck orders fall on weakness in Europe and Asia

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2024 11:30am

Second-quarter order intake at Daimler Truck fell 5% on the prior year, the firm said on Thursday, with weakening demand in Europe and Asia contributing to the fall.

Total orders, an indicator of future sales, stood at 198,376 for the first half, a fall of 10% on the first half of last year. Orders for the quarter were 92,569 units.

“Demand in key truck markets, particularly in Asia and Europe, has weakened”, said Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck.

Truckmakers are grappling with subdued demand in Europe.

Toyota posts 17% rise in Q1 operating profit

Traton, the truck- and busmaker majority-owned by Volkswagen, reported falling order intake on the continent even as it rose in the Americas during its first half.

The company cut its guidance after market close on Wednesday, with the firm now expecting 2024 earnings before interest and taxes “significantly below” those of 2023.

