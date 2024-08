TOKYO: Toyota Motor posted a 17% rise in first-quarter operating profit at 1.3 trillion yen ($8.70 billion) on Thursday, with results boosted by a weak yen and cost reduction efforts.

The result compared to 1.1 trillion yen in the same period last year, and the 1.3 trillion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.