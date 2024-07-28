Sri Lanka crush India for maiden Women’s Asia Cup T20 title

Sri Lanka Women created history as they defeated the defending champions, India, by 8 wickets to claim their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title on Sunday.

India, batting first, posted a solid 165/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s classy 60 off 47 balls and Richa Ghosh’s explosive 30 off 14. However, Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Kavisha Dilhari’s 2/36, managed to keep the damage in check.

Chasing 166, Sri Lanka had a shaky start with Vishmi Gunaratne falling early, but Captain Chamari Athapaththu stepped up with a blistering 61 off 43 balls. She was well-supported by Harshitha Samarawickrama, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 51 balls, and Kavisha Dilhari’s quickfire 30 off 16. The Sri Lankan innings was a masterclass in chasing, reaching the target in just 18.4 overs.

The crowd in Dambulla erupted in joy as Sri Lanka clinched a historic win, outclassing the 7-time champions. Chamari Athapaththu and her squad have truly made their mark, celebrating a victory that will be remembered for years to come. Watch out, world—Sri Lanka Women have arrived!