Govt ready to hold talks with JI: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, on Friday, announced the government's readiness to negotiate with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to address their demands and end their sit-in, which has been causing inconvenience to the public.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Tarar emphasised the government's commitment to peace, security, and development.

"We are ready to talk for the peace, security, and development of the country, which is the main agenda of our government," Tarar stated. He acknowledged the leadership of JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, describing him as a seasoned and far-sighted leader whose guidance would be valuable in addressing the nation's issues. Tarar proposed forming a three-member committee, including himself, Amir Muqam, and PML-N senior leader Tariq Fazal, to facilitate dialogue with JI.

The minister urged the JI leadership to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to "politics of agitation." He noted that JI had been permitted to stage their sit-in at LiaquatBagh, Rawalpindi, and urged them to adhere to the agreed upon location to avoid disrupting public life.

Tarar highlighted the government's efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to implement economic reforms, including privatising loss-making entities, digitising the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and expanding the tax net. He emphasised the government's priority to provide relief to the public, including subsidies in electricity bills, and noted the stabilisation of the rupee and reduction in inflation.

The minister criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's handling of the economy, accusing them of leading the country to the brink of default and engaging in corrupt practices. He reiterated the government's achievements, such as bringing inflation down to 11 per cent, boosting stock exchange activity, and ensuring economic stability.

Tarar also addressed concerns about the KP government's handling of deforestation and a controversial agreement involving artificial intelligence training. He accused the KP government of failing to address the timber mafia's activities and questioned the validity of the AI training programme, suggesting that it might be a scam misleading students with false certifications.

The information minister also mentioned the signing of an unauthorised agreement involving quantum artificial intelligence, which he claimed was used to mislead thousands of students. He expressed the government's readiness to engage in dialogue with JI, praising their leadership's foresight and stating that peaceful negotiations were preferable to disruptive protests.

The minister asked the PTI leadership in KP to give their stance to the public on two big scandals including massive deforestation and signing of agreements with a “fake institution” on Artificial Intelligence.

