AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

Govt ready to hold talks with JI: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, on Friday, announced the government's readiness to negotiate with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to address their demands and end their sit-in, which has been causing inconvenience to the public.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Tarar emphasised the government's commitment to peace, security, and development.

"We are ready to talk for the peace, security, and development of the country, which is the main agenda of our government," Tarar stated. He acknowledged the leadership of JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, describing him as a seasoned and far-sighted leader whose guidance would be valuable in addressing the nation's issues. Tarar proposed forming a three-member committee, including himself, Amir Muqam, and PML-N senior leader Tariq Fazal, to facilitate dialogue with JI.

The minister urged the JI leadership to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to "politics of agitation." He noted that JI had been permitted to stage their sit-in at LiaquatBagh, Rawalpindi, and urged them to adhere to the agreed upon location to avoid disrupting public life.

Tarar highlighted the government's efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to implement economic reforms, including privatising loss-making entities, digitising the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and expanding the tax net. He emphasised the government's priority to provide relief to the public, including subsidies in electricity bills, and noted the stabilisation of the rupee and reduction in inflation.

The minister criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's handling of the economy, accusing them of leading the country to the brink of default and engaging in corrupt practices. He reiterated the government's achievements, such as bringing inflation down to 11 per cent, boosting stock exchange activity, and ensuring economic stability.

Tarar also addressed concerns about the KP government's handling of deforestation and a controversial agreement involving artificial intelligence training. He accused the KP government of failing to address the timber mafia's activities and questioned the validity of the AI training programme, suggesting that it might be a scam misleading students with false certifications.

The information minister also mentioned the signing of an unauthorised agreement involving quantum artificial intelligence, which he claimed was used to mislead thousands of students. He expressed the government's readiness to engage in dialogue with JI, praising their leadership's foresight and stating that peaceful negotiations were preferable to disruptive protests.

The minister asked the PTI leadership in KP to give their stance to the public on two big scandals including massive deforestation and signing of agreements with a “fake institution” on Artificial Intelligence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government PMLN JI Information Minister Atta Tarar Amir Muqam JI protests Attaullah Tarar Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Govt ready to hold talks with JI: Tarar

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories