MCI services for citizens: CDA chief takes action for immediate restoration

ISLAMABAD: In a swift response to the suspension of birth and death registration services in Islamabad, Chief Commissioner and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has taken decisive action.

Randhawa reached out to the Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), leading to the immediate restoration of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) services for citizens.

The interruption in services occurred despite MCI promptly settling all outstanding dues with NADRA. Chief Commissioner Randhawa emphasised the importance of taking permanent measures to ensure timely payment of NADRA’s dues in the future.

He also directed the director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration to maintain high standards in the services provided to the residents of Islamabad, stating that any deficiencies will not be tolerated.

This intervention underscores the commitment of Islamabad’s administration to provide uninterrupted essential services to its citizens.

