Business & Finance Print 2024-07-26

PTA, NTL sign agreement

Published 26 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: To streamline the identity verification process for telecom service providers in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) signed an agreement here on Thursday.

This collaboration is yet another step towards ease of doing business in Pakistan especially for prospective telecom service providers.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) and Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar. Member Finance PTA Muhammad Naveed and Member Compliance and Enforcement PTA Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar along with senior officials from both PTA and NADRA were also present on the occasion.

The chairman PTA in his welcome note marked this partnership as a positive step towards efficient and transparent licensing procedure which will create ease for telecom service license applicants.

On the occasion, the chairman NADRA said that NTL will provide biometric verification services through its nationwide network of NADRA e-Sahulat franchisees to verify the identities of concerned officials and staff of telecom service providers and other related entities.

As part of the new process, the PTA will create a profile for each applicant, applying for a PTA license.

Once the applicant receives their tracking ID, they will visit the nearest e-Sahulat outlet and present the tracking ID for biometric verification.

The verification result will then be securely transmitted to PTA.

The collaboration between PTA and NADRA is a significant step towards improving the efficiency and transparency of telecom services licensing process in Pakistan.

