AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.13%)
DGKC 89.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
NBP 49.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
OGDC 131.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PAEL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.36%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.22%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,379 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 79,248 Decreased By -149 (-0.19%)
KSE30 25,447 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.28%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weaker, focus on US economic data

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 11:59am

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Thursday, ahead of U.S. economic data readings that could give hints on the future interest rate path of the world’s biggest economy.

At 0631 GMT, the rand traded at 18.42 against the dollar , about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Markets await a U.S. gross domestic product reading on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure data - the Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation - on Friday. These readings could give hints on the country’s the future interest rate path.

“Ahead of this afternoon’s much anticipated U.S. data… markets have seen risk off sentiment increase and thus EM (emerging market) currencies remain on the back foot,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

South African rand extends losses, focus on local inflation data

“The rand… could possibly test the R18.50 mark in the current market conditions, with headwinds for commodity currencies also flaring up,” Cilliers added.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global factors in addition to domestic drivers.

Locally, investors will turn their attention to South Africa’s producer inflation figures for June, expected around 0930 GMT.

On Wednesday, Statistics South Africa data showed headline consumer inflation eased to 5.1% year-on-year in June from 5.2% in May.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, as the yield slipped 0.2 basis point to 9.5%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand weaker, focus on US economic data

Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil falls on weak China demand concerns, Mideast ceasefire talks

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Read more stories