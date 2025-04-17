AIRLINK 183.60 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (3.47%)
BOP 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.49%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
HUBC 143.40 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.8%)
OGDC 214.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.23%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
PAEL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.04%)
PPL 171.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.36%)
PRL 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
SSGC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.47%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 66.52 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 166.7 (1.35%)
BR30 37,978 Increased By 558.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Markets

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

  • Benchmark index had closed negative in previous session
BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 03:16pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Buying returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 900 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 3:15pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 116,931.85, higher by 911.75 points or 0.79% against the previous day’s close.

On Wednesday, the PSX faced a negative session, with the benchmark index declining by 755.40 points or 0.65%.

In a key development, Kuwait extended its oil credit facility to Pakistan for another two years. Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan confirmed the news during a meeting with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on Wednesday, a statement from the Petroleum Division said on Wednesday.

United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, posted consolidated Rs36.11 billion profit-after-tax (PAT) during the quarter ending March 31, 2025, up massive 124% from the PAT of Rs16.14 billion in the same period of 2024.

The bank announced the results in a notice to the PSX on Wednesday.

Earnings per share (EPS) of UBL clocked in at Rs29.34 in Q1 of 2025, an increase from Rs13.05 in Q1 of 2024.

Asian stocks wavered on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of the risk of slowing growth and rising prices due to tariffs, while the uncertainty around U.S. trade policies kept the dollar rooted near three-year lows.

The spotlight stayed on technology shares after a bruising session on Wednesday in the wake of warnings from bellwethers Nvidia and ASML , and ahead of earnings from Taiwan’s TSMC .

Safe haven gold prices remained on the charge, notching up yet another record high in early trading on Thursday, while Powell’s comments that U.S. economic growth appeared to be slowing pushed Treasury yields lower.

In early Asia, stock markets were tentative across the region, after U.S. stocks closed sharply lower. South Korea’s benchmark index inched 0.4% higher, while Taiwan stocks fell 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7% while the yen weakened as Japan kicked off talks with the U.S. and President Donald Trump, in a surprise move to negotiate directly with the Japanese delegation, said there was “big progress”.

Elsewhere, Powell said the Fed would wait for more data on the economy’s direction before making any changes to interest rates.

This is intra-day update

