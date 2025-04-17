AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

  • Local currency settles at 280.62 against greenback
Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 06:20pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.62, a loss of Re0.16 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 280.46 against the greenback.

Internationally, the dollar looked set to notch a fourth straight weekly loss on Thursday as tariffs drive investors from U.S. assets, though it lifted off a seven-month low against the yen as U.S.-Japan trade talks have so far steered clear of any currency discussion.

The dollar has taken a beating as the U.S. has threatened, imposed and then postponed massive tariffs, undermining investor confidence in U.S. economic growth and stability.

The 8% gain for the safe-haven Swiss franc since April 2 is the largest among G10 currencies and at 0.8151 per dollar it is testing strong resistance at a decade-high of 0.81.

The euro and yen are not far behind with gains of around 5% on the dollar in little more than two weeks.

The euro eased slightly to $1.1373 in the Asia morning, though it remains set for a fourth straight weekly rise, even with the European Central Bank expected to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut later in the session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose to the highest in two weeks on Thursday after the United States imposed new sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, elevating supply concerns.

Brent crude futures rose 47 cents, or 0.71%, to $66.32 a barrel by 1116 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.02 a barrel, up 55 cents, or 0.9%.

Both benchmarks settled 2% higher on Wednesday at their highest levels since April 3 and are on track for their first weekly rise in three. Thursday is the last settlement day of the week ahead of the Easter holidays.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 280.61

OFFER                      Rs 280.81

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 10 paise for buying and 8 paise for selling against USD, closing at 280.33 and 282.17, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 32 paise for buying and 28 paise for selling, closing at 317.57 and 320.71, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 4 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling, closing at 76.30 and 77.01, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 74.56 and 75.17, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 280.33

OFFER                      Rs 282.17

Dollar Pakistani rupee US dollar interbank market interbank rates Dollar rate Interbank Interbank closing rates US dollar index interbank rate today Interbank rate interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters
Kamran memon Apr 17, 2025 12:38pm
Keep sending me currency update please. If possible by what's up otherwise by mail . Thanks
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Read more stories