Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

AFP Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 05:34pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that he will visit Kabul in the coming days, as Islamabad’s campaign to expel Afghans has forced nearly 60,000 into Afghanistan.

Islamabad has previously said it will deport more than 800,000 Afghans because they are linked to “terrorist” and narcotics activities, but analysts say the move is politically motivated.

“Preparatory meetings have been ongoing and hopefully, within days, I will be visiting Kabul for a day to break this logjam which is there for the last few years,” said Dar who also serves as deputy prime minister.

Pakistan was one of just three countries that recognised the Taliban’s first government in the 1990s and was accused of covertly supporting their insurgency against NATO forces.

But their relationship has soured as violence in Pakistan’s border regions has soared since the Taliban regained power in Kabul in 2021.

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism

Last year was the deadliest year in Pakistan for a decade, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of allowing militants to take shelter in Afghanistan from where they plan attacks.

The Taliban government denies the charge.

On Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration said Pakistan has expelled nearly 60,000 Afghans since the start of April.

The UN says nearly three million Afghans live in Pakistan, many who have been there for decades or were born there, after fleeing successive conflicts.

The Pakistan government has cancelled the residence permits of more than 800,000 Afghans and warned those who are in Pakistan awaiting relocation to other countries that they must leave by the end of April.

More than 1.3 million who hold Proof of Registration cards issued by the UN refugee agency have been told to leave the capital and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, this month said the TTP was the top issue straining ties.

“TTP is a big challenge that can’t be tolerated. Afghanistan has to work with us on this. If they are not working on this, then all deals are off,” said Sadiq, who is currently visiting Afghanistan.

The TTP is a separate but closely linked group to the Afghan Taliban that carries out frequent attacks on Pakistani security officials.

