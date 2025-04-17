AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 06:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across all provinces, stating, the progress of every federating unit is the progress of Pakistan, according to Aaj News.

He made these remarks today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass in Islamabad.

PM inaugurates ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange’

Highlighting efforts to bridge regional disparities, the Prime Minister noted a “significant increase” in funding allocated for Balochistan—including the ongoing dualization of the N-25 Highway, which is slated for completion within two years, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

This project reflects our resolve to develop Balochistan using national resources, he added.

PM Shehbaz cited Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade as proof of the government’s “milestones” over the past year.

The PM praised the capital’s beautification efforts and urged their continuation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the underpass would open in 35 days, part of a broader plan to ease congestion.

A Blue Area parking plaza is also underway to address commercial zone gridlock.

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Read more stories