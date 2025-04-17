PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across all provinces, stating, the progress of every federating unit is the progress of Pakistan, according to Aaj News.

He made these remarks today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass in Islamabad.

PM inaugurates ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange’

Highlighting efforts to bridge regional disparities, the Prime Minister noted a “significant increase” in funding allocated for Balochistan—including the ongoing dualization of the N-25 Highway, which is slated for completion within two years, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

This project reflects our resolve to develop Balochistan using national resources, he added.

PM Shehbaz cited Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade as proof of the government’s “milestones” over the past year.

The PM praised the capital’s beautification efforts and urged their continuation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the underpass would open in 35 days, part of a broader plan to ease congestion.

A Blue Area parking plaza is also underway to address commercial zone gridlock.