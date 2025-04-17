Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to increase on Thursday and reached a fresh record in Pakistan. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs2,000 to hit Rs350,000 for first time in the history.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,068 after it registered an increase of Rs1,715, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices soared and reached then record high of Rs348,000 after a single-day rise of Rs8,600.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,329 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $19 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs59 to settle at Rs3,401 per tola.