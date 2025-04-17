AIRLINK 179.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.16%)
Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 11:55am

Consumer healthcare company Haleon Pakistan Limited on Thursday named Qawi Naseer as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, as the current CEO and Executive Director of the Board Farhan Muhammad Haroon to be transferred to Haleon South Africa as General Manager.

The company announced the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“This is to inform shareholders that after an outstanding career with Haleon Pakistan Limited (the ‘Company’), Mr Farhan Muhammad Haroon, currently the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board, Pakistan will be transferred to Haleon South Africa as General Manager, effective 1 June 2025.

“The Board of Directors approved the transfer and thanked Mr Haroon for his dedicated service and leadership, which led to significant business growth. Mr Haroon shall continue to hold the office of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board till 31 May 2025,” the notice read.

Interview with Farhan Muhammad Haroon, CEO and General Manager - Haleon Pakistan

It further said the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr Qawi Naseer, who will join the company April 28, 2025 as Chief Executive Officer (Designate).

He will be appointed CEO and Executive Director of the Board, effective 1 June 2025.

A separate but corresponding announcement would be issued in accordance with PUCARS timings upon the change of Mr Naseer’s designation to CEO and Executive Director to the Board, effective 1 June 2025, the company said.

“Mr Naseer is a dynamic and accomplished business leader with a track record of driving transformative growth and innovation in the consumer goods industry,” the notice read.

Last month, Haleon Pakistan Limited, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, announced that it had successfully exported Centrum—a well-known multivitamin brand—from its manufacturing facility in Jamshoro to Kenya.

“We are pleased to share that Haleon Pakistan Limited has successfully dispatched the first consignment of Centrum, manufactured at our facility in Jamshoro, to Kenya,” read its notice to the PSX then.

“This important milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey, further enhancing our export operations in the year 2025. The successful shipment is a testament to our commitment to support the economy of Pakistan, opening new doors to growth opportunities in the international market,” it added.

According to the information available on the company’s website, it has a global presence with commercial operations in more than 150 countries, a network of 86 manufacturing sites in 36 countries and large research and development (R&D) centres in the UK, USA, Spain, Belgium and China.

