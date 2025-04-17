AIRLINK 183.60 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (3.47%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó arrives in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 02:22pm

Pakistan and Hungary signed on Thursday an agreement to lift the visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó while addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said a delegation comprising 17 business leaders and companies are also accompanying him during the visit.

“We discussed promoting our bilateral relations through expanding cooperation in education, agriculture, food security, medical science, water management and energy sectors,” said Szijjártó.

He further expressed satisfaction over the doubling of trade between the two countries, adding that Hungry considers Pakistan as a reliable partner.

He also said that the Hungarian companies have successfully completed food security and water management projects in Pakistan.

In his address, FM Dar that he apprised the Hungarian FM on regional matters including Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, advocating for its resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

Moreover, Dar reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen relationship, and commended Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s development.

He expressed the confidence that this partnership will continue to ascend guided by mutual commitment to peace, progress and multilateral cooperation.

Szijjártó arrived in Islamabad earlier today, where he was received by Additional Secretary Europe Muhammad Ayyub, the Hungarian ambassador and other senior officials, as per the Foreign Office (FO).

Szijjártó is accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

As per the FO, this is FM Szijjártó’s second visit to Pakistan, “aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership”.

Pakistan attaches high importance to bilateral relations with Hungary, which have gained strength due to regular high-level exchanges and commonality of views on regional and international issues, said the FO.

“This year marks 60th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

An important hallmark of strong bilateral relations has been Hungarian oil and gas company MOL’s successful investment in Pakistan since 1999.“

