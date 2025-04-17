Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favor of negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials and others.

Israel had developed plans to attack the sites in May, according to the newspaper, which added that the goal was to set back Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more.

The New York Times said U.S. assistance was required not just to defend Israel from Iranian retaliation but also ensure the attack was successful.

Trump envoy says verification ‘key point’ in Iran talks

After months of internal debate, Trump made the decision to seek negotiations with Iran rather than support military action.

The U.S. and Iran held talks in Oman last Saturday - the first time during a Trump administration, including his 2017-2021 first term. Both countries described the talks as “positive” and “constructive”.

A second round is scheduled for Saturday, and a source briefed on the planning said the meeting was likely to be held in Rome.