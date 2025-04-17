AIRLINK 179.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.88%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.25%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 96.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
FCCL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.33%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.11%)
HUBC 143.15 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.9%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.76 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.94%)
OGDC 214.06 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.11%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.02 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.79%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.58%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TRG 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.43%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,551 Increased By 194.8 (1.58%)
BR30 37,936 Increased By 516.3 (1.38%)
KSE100 117,110 Increased By 1090.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 35,998 Increased By 391.6 (1.1%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 11:15am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favor of negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials and others.

Israel had developed plans to attack the sites in May, according to the newspaper, which added that the goal was to set back Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more.

The New York Times said U.S. assistance was required not just to defend Israel from Iranian retaliation but also ensure the attack was successful.

Trump envoy says verification ‘key point’ in Iran talks

After months of internal debate, Trump made the decision to seek negotiations with Iran rather than support military action.

The U.S. and Iran held talks in Oman last Saturday - the first time during a Trump administration, including his 2017-2021 first term. Both countries described the talks as “positive” and “constructive”.

A second round is scheduled for Saturday, and a source briefed on the planning said the meeting was likely to be held in Rome.

Israel Iran Nuclear Deal Oman US President Donald Trump US Iran Israeli strikes Iranian nuclear Iran US talks

Comments

200 characters

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories