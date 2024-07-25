AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
2024-07-25

Gas pipeline inaugurated for supply to Karachi West region

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company’s Managing Director Imran Maniar on Wednesday inaugurated the commissioning of transmission pipeline for supplying gas to Karachi West Region.

This 24” dia x 31 kms pipeline from MVA ACPL to SMS Surjani will largely address the issues of low-pressure supply of gas to company’s industrial customers located in the western region. The cost of the entire project is recorded as Rs 3,859 million.

The project will segregate the low-pressure domestic and commercial consumers from high-pressure industrial consumers of SITE and Hub Industrial Areas. The present demand of these industrial customers is around 130-140 MMSCFD whereas the future excessive demand is estimated to be 80-100 MMSCFD.

Hence, around 269 MMSCFD demand would be met through this new pipeline.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony organised by SSGC’s Technical Services Division, Maniar highly appreciated the efforts of SSGC’s engineers, workers and technicians deployed in the team dedicated for this project on completing it in the given timeline despite of extreme hot weather during last one and a half month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

