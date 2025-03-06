Govt committed to promoting small, medium enterprises: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the SMEDA Steering Committee at the Prime Minister’s House.

According to a statement, the meeting reviewed government initiatives and policy reforms aimed at promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Addressing the participants, the premier stated that the government is working on a priority basis to develop the SME sector, strengthen the economy, and create employment opportunities.

He commended the decision to include micro-enterprises in the SME sector and emphasized that a comprehensive policy was being formulated in this regard.

PM Shehbaz directed SMEDA to recruit skilled professionals from the market through a transparent process, and ensure that the workforce meets international standards and is compensated according to market rates.

He further stressed the importance of professional training for labor in the SME sector to equip them with modern skills and enhance productivity.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing reforms within SMEDA, with officials informing that, as per the prime minister’s directives, private sector representation on the SMEDA board was being increased.

Additionally, a comprehensive strategy was being devised to equip the authority’s workforce with modern skills and technology. Efforts were also underway to expand and enhance SMEDA’s portfolio for greater impact.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Commerce and SMEDA were collaborating to identify export-oriented enterprises, while a structured performance management framework was being introduced within the organisation.

It was told that SMEDA had conducted 28 seminars and training programs, benefiting 953 participants. A financial literacy initiative for the SME sector was also being launched, with expert inductions already completed.

Moreover, an export assistance program was in the pipeline to boost SME exports, while a legal framework for SME subcontracting was being developed, with recruitment for the initiative set to begin soon.