AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

  • Programme to provide market-driven training to Pakistan's youth
BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2025 03:13pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the National Youth Employment Plan to provide market-driven training for the country’s youth, focusing on industry needs.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the approval was given during a review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan chaired by PM Shehbaz.

“Pakistan’s talented youth are the country’s most valuable asset,” the prime minister said.

“By providing professional training and essential skills, we are empowering young people and enabling them to secure employment.

“We are taking steps to enhance the export of skilled labour by ensuring internationally standardised training for Pakistani youth,” he added.

Govt crafting policy to tackle unemployment: PM

During the review meeting, PM Shehbaz was briefed on the strategy for providing training and employment opportunities through various institutions over the next four years.

Under the programme, 2.4 to 6 million youth will receive professional training and skill development annually in the coming four years to enhance their employment prospects.

It was highlighted that training programmes are being designed in line with market demand, industrial requirements, and global workforce trends.

The prime minister was also informed that a Digital Youth Hub is in its final stages and will be launched this month.

Equal employment opportunities to youth: Coordinated action plan should be developed: PM

As per the statement, PM Shehbaz has directed authorities to continue engagement with local industries and consideration of international workforce demand while training youth in various sectors.

He also instructed the establishment of a comprehensive database of skills required by local industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Mukhtar Ahmed, and other senior officials.

jobs employment opportunities Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif National Youth Employment Plan professional training

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Oil climbs from multi-year low, tariff concerns and rising supply weigh

Sharifullah, suspect in Kabul airport blast, appears in US court

Read more stories