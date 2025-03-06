PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the National Youth Employment Plan to provide market-driven training for the country’s youth, focusing on industry needs.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the approval was given during a review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan chaired by PM Shehbaz.

“Pakistan’s talented youth are the country’s most valuable asset,” the prime minister said.

“By providing professional training and essential skills, we are empowering young people and enabling them to secure employment.

“We are taking steps to enhance the export of skilled labour by ensuring internationally standardised training for Pakistani youth,” he added.

During the review meeting, PM Shehbaz was briefed on the strategy for providing training and employment opportunities through various institutions over the next four years.

Under the programme, 2.4 to 6 million youth will receive professional training and skill development annually in the coming four years to enhance their employment prospects.

It was highlighted that training programmes are being designed in line with market demand, industrial requirements, and global workforce trends.

The prime minister was also informed that a Digital Youth Hub is in its final stages and will be launched this month.

As per the statement, PM Shehbaz has directed authorities to continue engagement with local industries and consideration of international workforce demand while training youth in various sectors.

He also instructed the establishment of a comprehensive database of skills required by local industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Mukhtar Ahmed, and other senior officials.