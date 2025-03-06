Markets
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn
- Total liquid foreign reserves held by country stand at $15.87 billion
SBP FX reserves since January 2025
Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $27 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.25 billion as of February 28, data released on Thursday showed.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.87 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.62 billion.
The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.
“During the week ended on 28-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 27 million to US$ 11,249.5 million,” it said.
Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $21 million.
