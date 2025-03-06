AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Pakistan

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

  • Use of foreign weapons, equipment in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan clear evidence that Afghanistan remained safe haven for militants, Army Chief says
BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 07:52pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday vowed to bring planners and facilitators of the Bannu attack to justice soon, the military’s media wing said.

The development comes after 16 terrorists were eliminated while five soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week.

On Thursday, COAS Munir visited Bannu, where he was briefed on ongoing operations and the overall security situation of the area.

He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers, acknowledging their resilience and unwavering dedication.

“The COAS commended the high morale and steadfast resolve of the troops, reaffirming that Pakistan Army would continue to serve as a bulwark against terrorism to ensure the security and stability of the state,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS expressed profound condolences to the families of innocent civilians who lost their lives in this henious and cowardly terrorist incident.

“He [COAS] also assured that while the perpetrators of the incident were neutralised instantly by the valiant soldiers, however, the planners and facilitators of the dastardly attack would also be brought to justice soon, wherever they may be.”

Emphasising the pivotal role of the local community, COAS Munir reiterated that national unity is imperative in the fight against terrorism and assured that the Armed Forces would spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

The COAS highlighted that terrorist groups, including Fitna Al-Khawarij, continued to operate from Afghan soil against Pakistan. He underscored that the use of foreign weapons and equipment in recent terrorist attacks was “clear evidence that Afghanistan remained a safe haven for such elements”.

He reaffirmed that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability.

TTP Pakistan Security forces counterterrorism COAS General Asim Munir Bannu Cantt attack Bannu military compound

