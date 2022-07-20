Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

The Pakistani passport ranked as fourth-worst on the Henley Passport Index in the third quarter of 2022, giving its holders visa-free access to just 32 countries.

Some of these countries include Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Micronesia, Vanuatu, Haiti, Montserrat and Gambia.

According to the Henley Passport Index Q3 2022, the Pakistani passport ranked fourth-worst in the world, only above Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In the second quarter , the Pakistani passport was the fourth worst in the world as well.

The Henley Passport Index is the ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Henley & Partners’ research team. Each of the 199 passports on the list is checked against 227 possible travel destinations. The score is updated throughout the year as conditions change.

Japan topped the list as its passport holders can travel to 193 countries without visa. It was followed by Singapore and South Korea, whose passports gives access to 192 nations without visas.

Ranking at the bottom of the list, an Afghan passport-holder can only travel to 27 countries without a visa while Iraq offers visa-free travel to 29 nations. People can travel with a Syrian passport to 30 countries without visa.

The Pakistani passport ranked fourth-worst in the second quarter of 2022 as well with only 31 countries accessible to passport holders. This means that one additional country is offering visa-free access to Pakistan now.