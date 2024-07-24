SAU hosts workshop on hybrid cotton varieties

HYDERABAD: Agriculture experts and researchers have emphasized the urgent need for research on new and hybrid cotton varieties, with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) poised to play a pivotal role in this initiative.

During the inaugural session of a two-day National Workshop titled "Development of Cotton Varieties through Hybridization Techniques," hosted by SP&DC in the Senate Hall of SAU Tandojam on Tuesday.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, underscored the significant contribution of the cotton industry to national development.

He highlighted that cotton provides essential raw materials for various sectors, including edible oil and the textile industry, while noting that there is still significant potential for improving seed quality.

Dr. Rajper further explained that due to the current economic situation and the pressing need to supply the industry with a skilled workforce, it is essential for students at Sindh Agriculture University to be registered in specialized groups from their first year. This approach will enable them to develop expertise in value chains across various sectors, including cotton, wheat, horticulture, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

Dr. Saifullah Abro, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), highlighted cotton's significant impact on the national GDP, providing 40% of employment, contributing 2.9% to value addition, and accounting for 60% of foreign exchange earnings. He lauded the ongoing research at NIA and the critical contributions of SAU experts to agricultural advancements.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of the Seed Development and Production Center, elaborated on the workshop's training agenda. He stated that representatives from SAU, various public sector agricultural institutions, and private seed companies would receive comprehensive training on both conventional and non-conventional hybridization techniques for cotton seeds, and practical sessions would also be conducted.

The event also featured remarks from several notable speakers, including Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Chairman of Agronomy; Professor Dr. Shabana Memon; Jamil Ahmed Solangi; and others. Additionally, training and practical sessions for trainees were initiated by university experts.

