AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

SAU hosts workshop on hybrid cotton varieties

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

HYDERABAD: Agriculture experts and researchers have emphasized the urgent need for research on new and hybrid cotton varieties, with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) poised to play a pivotal role in this initiative.

During the inaugural session of a two-day National Workshop titled "Development of Cotton Varieties through Hybridization Techniques," hosted by SP&DC in the Senate Hall of SAU Tandojam on Tuesday.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, underscored the significant contribution of the cotton industry to national development.

He highlighted that cotton provides essential raw materials for various sectors, including edible oil and the textile industry, while noting that there is still significant potential for improving seed quality.

Dr. Rajper further explained that due to the current economic situation and the pressing need to supply the industry with a skilled workforce, it is essential for students at Sindh Agriculture University to be registered in specialized groups from their first year. This approach will enable them to develop expertise in value chains across various sectors, including cotton, wheat, horticulture, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

Dr. Saifullah Abro, Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), highlighted cotton's significant impact on the national GDP, providing 40% of employment, contributing 2.9% to value addition, and accounting for 60% of foreign exchange earnings. He lauded the ongoing research at NIA and the critical contributions of SAU experts to agricultural advancements.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of the Seed Development and Production Center, elaborated on the workshop's training agenda. He stated that representatives from SAU, various public sector agricultural institutions, and private seed companies would receive comprehensive training on both conventional and non-conventional hybridization techniques for cotton seeds, and practical sessions would also be conducted.

The event also featured remarks from several notable speakers, including Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Chairman of Agronomy; Professor Dr. Shabana Memon; Jamil Ahmed Solangi; and others. Additionally, training and practical sessions for trainees were initiated by university experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton SAU Agriculture experts hybrid cotton varieties hybrid cotton

Comments

200 characters

SAU hosts workshop on hybrid cotton varieties

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories