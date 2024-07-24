LHC seeks reply from DC on PTI rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from deputy commissioner Lahore on a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally within a week.

The petitioner PTI-Lahore Vice President Akmal Khan Bari contended that the PTI on August 14 wanted to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan and had submitted a request to deputy commissioner for it, but received no response. He argued that holding rallies was the right of every political party, but the PTI was being deprived of this fundamental right.

The lawyer assured the court that the rally would be peaceful and prayed to allow permission for the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

