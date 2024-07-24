AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,406 Increased By 61.8 (0.74%)
BR30 26,453 Increased By 106 (0.4%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistani artist Fazal Rizvi brings the Karakoram range to Dubai

BR Life & Style Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 05:35pm

Pakistani artist Fazal Rizvi recently displayed his works ‘A mirror in my pocket’ at Grey Noise gallery in Dubai’s creative Alserkal Avenue as part of his long term engagement and research in reference to the glacial and mountainous terrain in the northern Pakistan.

“In the summer of 2020, I trekked through the Karakoram mountains in Pakistan hoping to collect sounds of glaciers and the surrounding territory,” said the artist, according to a press release issued by the gallery back in February.

“Hearing the audio files for the first time upon my arrival in Maastricht, I realised they had captured nothing of what my ears had witnessed. I deemed this exercise a failure.”

As part of a long-term and open-ended research project, the artist had stated that he began to contemplate the predicament of failure – “the failure to record, the failure to listen, the failure even to realise that documenting an unruly landscape aurally could be as difficult as trying to walk it.”

Dubai: what to catch at Alserkal Art Week

The artist continued to speak about the body of work displayed at the exhibition.

“This body of work while centering itself on the present and the past; the colonial, the historical and the mythical; the molecular and the geological; the metaphorical and the material, attempts to confront several images and their accompanying veils.

“It seeks to think through moments in various journeys across time and place, where a terrain resists being read and recorded, where images turn their backs towards you, where a magical herb disguises itself to not be seen, and where a blur is all that is left for you to witness and perceive.”

The works in question is in abstract form and leaves much room for interpretation.

Rizvi is among the latest in the roster of Pakistani artists showcasing their work in Dubai, which has been increasing its investment in art and culture programing in recent years.

Earlier this year, Art Dubai debuted its largest edition to date, and featured works by Syed Sadequain and Rasheed Araeen .

Alserkal Art Week, which took place earlier this year with the aim of presenting contemporary art to the public, featured works by Pakistani artists Rashid Rana and Hamra Abbas.

‘Watan’ – a pictorial book featuring Punjab by French-Uruguan photographer Graciela Magnoni – was featured in an exhibition curated by Pakistani artist and educator Salima Hashmi.

‘Global cultural hub’: Art Dubai draws to a close

Rizvi is an interdisciplinary artist currently based in Karachi.

He graduated from the National College of Arts, Lahore and is the recipient of the Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust award for Gasworks Studios Residency, London in 2014, Pro Helvetia New Delhi studio residency in Zurich, 2020.

He was a resident artist at the Jan van Eyck Academie, Netherlands for the year 2020-21, and at Cite des Arts Paris, with Institute Francaise in 2023.

MENA Dubai Grey Noise Fazal Rizvi

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani artist Fazal Rizvi brings the Karakoram range to Dubai

Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Punjab govt asks Supreme Court to cancel bails of May 9 suspects

Pakistan remains among worst passports in the world, Singapore retains top spot

India likely to ease curbs on some Chinese investments, sources say

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

Read more stories